Novacoin (NVC) Reaches Market Cap of $582,247.76

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000411 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Novacoin has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Novacoin has a market cap of $582,247.76 and $2,039.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,702.08 or 1.00126120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00060117 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.94 or 0.00615160 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001661 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Buying and Selling Novacoin

