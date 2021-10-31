Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVZMY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

NVZMY opened at $73.74 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $81.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Novozymes A/S had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $579.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.27 million. Equities analysts forecast that Novozymes A/S will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

