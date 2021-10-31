Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NYSE:NUE traded up $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $111.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,369,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,656. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day moving average is $101.51. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nucor will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,162.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,907 shares of company stock valued at $13,080,178 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after purchasing an additional 661,012 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after purchasing an additional 315,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Nucor by 7.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,343,000 after purchasing an additional 158,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

