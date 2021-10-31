NuCypher Reaches Market Capitalization of $639.99 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. NuCypher has a market cap of $639.99 million and approximately $219.65 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.68 or 0.00225589 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011722 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00096712 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,323,590,071 coins and its circulating supply is 687,500,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

