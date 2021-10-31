Nutrien (NTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.52 per share for the quarter.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.30 billion.

TSE NTR opened at C$86.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$49.88 and a 1-year high of C$89.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$80.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$76.00. The company has a market cap of C$49.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total transaction of C$626,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,537 shares in the company, valued at C$1,465,040.98. Also, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,983,877.50.

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$82.43.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

