Nutrien (TSE:NTR) PT Raised to C$102.00 at TD Securities

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities to C$102.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$99.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$82.43.

Nutrien stock opened at C$86.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$80.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$49.88 and a 12-month high of C$89.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.30 billion. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 7.3499993 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.91%.

In related news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,047 shares in the company, valued at C$1,983,877.50. Also, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total value of C$626,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,465,040.98.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

