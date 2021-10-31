Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $49.20 Million Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 549,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,364 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $49,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after buying an additional 1,804,565 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 327.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,546,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,427,000 after buying an additional 1,184,843 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 139.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,531,000 after buying an additional 993,476 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $83,787,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,752,000 after buying an additional 776,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,024 shares of company stock worth $4,026,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $93.34 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.29 and a fifty-two week high of $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.22.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

