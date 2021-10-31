Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 72.2% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JLS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000.

Shares of JLS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.02. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

