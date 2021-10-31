Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Down 51.4% in October

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the September 30th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:JSD traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.14. 45,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,081. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,717 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,744 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,052 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

