Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Down 51.4% in October

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the September 30th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NYSE:JSD traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $15.14. 45,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,081. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $15.50.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
