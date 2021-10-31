nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Shares of NVT stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.71 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nVent Electric stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of nVent Electric worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

