nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.910-$1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.84-1.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.17.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,241. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 147.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in nVent Electric stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,925 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of nVent Electric worth $10,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

