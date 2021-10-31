nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.910-$1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.84-1.90 EPS.

nVent Electric stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.45. 1,034,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,241. nVent Electric has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $35.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.74.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.17.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

