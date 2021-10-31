Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Truist

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price target raised by Truist from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.81.

Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $120.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.66. Oasis Petroleum has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $121.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

