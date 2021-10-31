OceanFirst Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

OceanFirst Financial has raised its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.43. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OCFC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $38,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 139.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,213 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,338 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of OceanFirst Financial worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

