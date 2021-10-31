Odyssey Price Reaches $0.0009 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $7.01 million and $1.33 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00048700 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.88 or 0.00224997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00096549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

