Offshift (XFT) Market Capitalization Hits $13.38 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Offshift has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market cap of $13.38 million and approximately $56,374.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can now be bought for about $3.27 or 0.00005409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,467.60 or 1.00120862 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00059701 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00042183 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.86 or 0.00655451 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,095,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

