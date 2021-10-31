Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OLO.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLO. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

OLO stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.22. 1,004,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,637. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32.

In other OLO news, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 57,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $1,726,236.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,845 shares of company stock worth $12,390,767 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Raine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at about $903,077,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at about $82,584,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at about $41,686,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at about $35,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at about $34,307,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

