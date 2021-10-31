Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Shares Gap Up to $143.12

Shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $143.12, but opened at $149.98. Omega Flex shares last traded at $149.98, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 102,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Omega Flex by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

