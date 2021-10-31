OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.010-$3.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.22 billion-$7.22 billion.

OMRNY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,108. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.67. OMRON has a 1-year low of $71.57 and a 1-year high of $107.49.

Get OMRON alerts:

OMRNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of OMRON from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.