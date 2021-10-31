Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Short Interest Up 64.5% in October

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,200 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the September 30th total of 164,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ONCY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.04. 113,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.72. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

