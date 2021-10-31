Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLF opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $798.15 million for the quarter. Ono Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Analysts expect that Ono Pharmaceutical will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the production, purchase, and sale of internal medicine, patch and injectable medicine. The company was founded by Ichibei Fushimiya in 1717 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

