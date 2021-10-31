Orbs Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. Orbs has a total market cap of $268.50 million and $25.96 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00049073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.00221138 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00096187 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (CRYPTO:ORBS) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,229,950,518 coins. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

