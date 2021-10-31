Orchid Price Reaches $0.42 on Top Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 31st. Orchid has a total market cap of $290.31 million and approximately $85.39 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00048398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.72 or 0.00227383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.30 or 0.00096262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

