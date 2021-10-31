O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Broad Run Investment Management LLC

Broad Run Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,942 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for about 6.7% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $106,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,969 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,922,000 after acquiring an additional 42,219 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $541,071,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $557,951,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,586 shares of company stock worth $48,393,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $622.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $669.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $612.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $581.21.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $644.80.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

