O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Raised to $640.00 at DA Davidson

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at DA Davidson from $585.00 to $640.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.84% from the company’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $644.80.

ORLY stock opened at $622.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $612.37 and a 200-day moving average of $581.21. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12-month low of $424.03 and a 12-month high of $669.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total value of $3,080,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,586 shares of company stock worth $48,393,846 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

