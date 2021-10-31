Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,600 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the September 30th total of 211,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of ORN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 318,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,864. The company has a market cap of $137.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58.
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
About Orion Group
Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.
Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.