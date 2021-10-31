Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,600 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the September 30th total of 211,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ORN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 318,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,864. The company has a market cap of $137.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13). Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 27,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Orion Group by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Orion Group by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.