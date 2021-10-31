Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Announces Earnings Results

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.
OSK opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.21.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.
A number of research firms have recently commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.
Oshkosh Company Profile
Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.
