Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Announces Earnings Results

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

OSK opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oshkosh stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.98% of Oshkosh worth $84,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

