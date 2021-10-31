OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $279.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems updated its FY22 guidance to $5.72-6.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $5.720-$6.000 EPS.
OSIS opened at $93.11 on Friday. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average of $97.19.
In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,759,819.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,453,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 231,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
About OSI Systems
OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.
Featured Article: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.