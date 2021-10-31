OWNDATA (OWN) Price Reaches $0.0001

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OWNDATA has a market cap of $693,124.25 and approximately $13.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $274.60 or 0.00455538 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001208 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $624.92 or 0.01036689 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.