Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.41. 456,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 322,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCRFY. Mizuho raised Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Panasonic had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $16.38 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Panasonic Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

