Panda Yield Price Reaches $0.0178 on Major Exchanges (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 31st. Panda Yield has a total market cap of $24,812.44 and $1,076.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Panda Yield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.00222529 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00096892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Panda Yield

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Panda Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Panda Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.