Pangolin (PNG) Trading 7.3% Lower This Week

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00002094 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $27.50 million and $1.68 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00069749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00073652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.00105143 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,459.18 or 1.00056215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,266.63 or 0.06946114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022736 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.