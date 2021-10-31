Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Short Interest Update

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,000 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the September 30th total of 726,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PARXF traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,727. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.14. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $21.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on PARXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

