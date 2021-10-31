Park-Ohio (PKOH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.90 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.30%. On average, analysts expect Park-Ohio to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $23.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.02 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PKOH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Park-Ohio stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Park-Ohio worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

