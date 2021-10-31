Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives $343.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $343.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Melius upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,867. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $292.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.34. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $324.68. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 27.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

