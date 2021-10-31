Patientory (PTOY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.56 Million

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. In the last week, Patientory has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $301.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00048585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.13 or 0.00223172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00096592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

