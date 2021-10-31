Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.410-$3.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.83.

Paychex stock opened at $123.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $81.04 and a fifty-two week high of $124.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

