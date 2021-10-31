PDT Partners LLC Trims Position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $422,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 11.1% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 454,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 45,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,050,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 41.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.53%. The business had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Healy sold 100,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $1,808,709.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 389,733 shares of company stock worth $6,479,172 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

