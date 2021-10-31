Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Buys $12,705.42 in Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. purchased 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $12,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PWOD stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $168.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 444,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 40,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

