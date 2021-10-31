Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Buys $12,705.42 in Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director John G. Sr Nackley, Sr. purchased 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $12,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
PWOD stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $168.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%.
About Penns Woods Bancorp
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.
