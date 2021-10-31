Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.35.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.75). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 24.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

PEBO stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $628.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 37.5% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 84.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 69.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Michael N. Vittorio bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.34 per share, for a total transaction of $31,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,007.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

