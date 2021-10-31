Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT Raised to $150.00 at Barrington Research

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target upped by Barrington Research from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

PRFT stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.77. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $134.84.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

