Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT Raised to $150.00 at Barrington Research

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target upped by Barrington Research from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.
PRFT stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.77. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $134.84.
In other news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 442,475 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.
About Perficient
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.