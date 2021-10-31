Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $203 million-$209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.16 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.380-$3.410 EPS.

Shares of PRFT traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $123.60. 509,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,489. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 91.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.77. Perficient has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $134.84.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Perficient from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.17.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perficient stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Perficient worth $27,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

