Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $203 million-$209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.16 million.Perficient also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.380-$3.410 EPS.
Shares of PRFT traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $123.60. 509,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,489. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 91.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.77. Perficient has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $134.84.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Perficient will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 12,419 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $1,244,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,364,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perficient stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,940 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of Perficient worth $27,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Perficient
Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.
See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.