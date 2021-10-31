Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 127.1% from the September 30th total of 629,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PFMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Parthenon Dcs Holdings, Llc sold 35,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $174,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 726,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,687 and sold 59,498 shares valued at $293,463. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,814,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Performant Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,630,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 376,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Performant Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 23.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 988,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

PFMT stock opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of -0.82.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $32.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Performant Financial will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Performant Financial Company Profile

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.