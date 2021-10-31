Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Down 48.4% in October

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 198,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Pipe International during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPIH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.55. 6,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,772. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.63 million, a P/E ratio of -24.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Perma-Pipe International has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 5.67%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

