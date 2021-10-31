Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $75.51

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.51 and last traded at $78.05, with a volume of 895 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharma Mar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.01.

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

