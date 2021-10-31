Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Issues Earnings Results

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.77%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phillips 66 Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,359 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $71,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

