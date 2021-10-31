Pinkcoin Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $7,131.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $191.43 or 0.00314850 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00014120 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005175 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 457,249,958 coins and its circulating supply is 431,989,522 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

