Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the September 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,589,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000.

Shares of HNW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. 14,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,963. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $16.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

