Piper Sandler Comments on Simmons First National Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Simmons First National in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.90. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.