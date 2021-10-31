Piper Sandler Weighs in on Independent Bank Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $22.53 on Friday. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 33.20%.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $47,401.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,286,000 after buying an additional 53,641 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 442,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,598,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after buying an additional 163,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 24.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after buying an additional 79,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

